9 things to know about controversial ‘godman’ Rampal

A day after Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced 20 years in jail, a court in Hisar is expected to deliver its verdict in two cases against ‘spiritual guru’ Rampal. Here are 9 things about the engineer-turned godman.

Case against the controversial ‘godman’ and his followers was registered three years back under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

1. Rampal was born on 8 September 1951 in Dhanana village of Gohana tehsil in Sonipat (Haryana) in a family of farmers.

2. His father’s name is Nandram and mother’s name is Indradevi.

3. He was working as a junior engineer in the irrigation department of Haryana Government before he turned into a godman.

4. He is founder and head of a religious sect called Kabir Panth and his followers call him ‘Jagatguru Rampal ji’, ‘Sant Rampal ji’ or ‘Rampal Dasji’.

5. Rampal, his website claims, left his job after having worked for 18 years, so that the “people could be shown the true path”. Further, it says, “After taking Naam-Daan from you, the devotees (Bhakts) started getting worldly happiness and spiritual experiences.”

6. Rampal lived with his wife and two married sons — the couple had four children in total —in Shastri Nagar, Rohtak, at the time of his ‘renunciation’. Eventually, all of his children moved in with him at the ashram.

7. Rampal told his followers to shun the ‘holy trinity’ of the Hindu pantheon- Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh and follow Sant Kabir instead.

8. He claimed the holy books in Hinduism consider Sant Kabir as the supreme being. And he said he was a direct descendant of Sant Kabir. He also claimed that Nostradamus had predicted his birth.

9. His website claims he has lakhs of followers in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal etc states. It claims they have given up alcohol, marijuana, smoking, meat, egg etc after taking “Satnaam Updesh” from him.