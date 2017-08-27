A run for life: Marathon in Nainital turns into sprint as dogs attack athletes

A marathon run in Nainital on Sunday turned into a sprint for several participating athletes who were forced to shift gears and run for their lives as a pack of street dogs attacked them. At least two athletes were bitten and had to take anti-rabies injection.

Another athlete was attacked by a monkey and was given first aid.

Their dreams of winning a medal during the 8th Nainital Monsoon Mountain Marathon remained just that as they had to give up the run mid-way.

Earlier, the annual event started with much fanfare with international athletes Abdul Najir and P Shanker flagging off a half-marathon (21-km) and three other marathons of 10-km each -- open category, for boys and girls, and for veterans. Different routes were marked for different categories.

For athletes Arun Adhikari and Laxman Singh, participating in the half-marathon, it was a smooth run till they reached Anyar Pata. From there, however, it was a mad sprint to the Raj Bhawan as a pack of street dogs attacked them.

“It was a sudden attack. We could hardly save ourselves. I feel sad that I had to leave the race midway,” said Adhikari. The organisers rushed Adhikari and Singh to the local BD Pandey Hospital where they were administered anti-rabies vaccine.

Meanwhile, another athlete, Pramod Patni, was attacked by a monkey and received several scratches. He was also taken to the hospital and given treatment.

Sources said some other athletes were also attacked by the dogs but they preferred to consult private doctors. HT, however, could not independently verify this information.

Athlete and event organiser Harish Tiwari blamed the Nainital municipal authorities for the mishap. “It is unfortunate that despite being informed in advance, the officials of the municipality did nothing for the smooth functioning of the event,” Tiwari said.

A total of 580 athletes participated in the event.

The incident has once again highlighted the nuisance of street dogs at this popular tourist resort. Last month, a 10-year-old girl from Rajasthan died when she fell into a 50-feet ditch after being attacked by a pack of street dogs on the Kathgodam road. The girl had come to Nainital on a visit with her father.