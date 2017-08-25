A successful India is pivotal for global balance: PM Modi to bureaucrats

The world is looking to India with positive expectations and it feels that a successful India is vital for a global balance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

Addressing a group of over 70 additional secretaries and joint secretaries here on Wednesday, the PM said that good governance should be a priority for the officers.

Thursday’s meeting was first of five such interactions with bureaucrats that have been scheduled.

An official release said, during the interaction the PM emphasized the need for all the wings of the government to work together to achieve the best possible results.

“The PM said all officers must keep the poor and the ordinary citizens in their minds while taking decisions,” it read.

During the interaction, officers also shared their experience on subjects like digital and smart governance, administrative procedures and accountability, transparency, increasing farmers’ income, skill development, Swachh Bharat, consumer rights, environment protection, and other aspects.