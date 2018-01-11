Aadhaar safeguards to Kendriya Vidyalaya prayer row: Top news of the day

A new step to protect data associated with people’s Aadhaar number, two big economic reforms, CBSE exam datesheets and controversy over drought-hit Tamil Nadu MLAs getting a salary hike. These stories made news on Wednesday. Here is more about them.

Virtual ID enables people to protect Aadhaar numbers

People can submit a ‘virtual ID’ instead of sharing their 12-digit Aadhaar number--a safeguard intended to protect privacy. The virtual ID will be a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number. It will not be possible to derive the Aadhaar number from the virtual ID. UIDAI, the agency which issues Aadhaar numbers, also said organisations from now can only do ‘limited KYC’ (know-your-customer), eliminating the need for them to store Aadhaar numbers.

CBSE class 10, 12 board exams to begin from March 5

The Class 10 and 12 exams under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start from March 5, the board announced on Wednesday. Students can check the date sheets on CBSE website www.cbse.nic.in. The class 12 exams will end on April 12 and class 10 on April 4. The entire exercise will be completed in 38 days that will give more time for evaluation, a CBSE official said. A total of 28.24 lakh students have registered for the class 10 and 12 exams.

Air India opened up, FDI allowed in single-brand retail

The government cleared a proposal to allow foreign investors to own up to a 49% stake in state-run carrier Air India, paving the way for global airlines to bid for the loss-making flagship carrier. The government also allowed 100% FDI in single-brand retail via automatic route and eased a rule on 30% mandatory local sourcing of products for five fiscal years after the opening of the first Indian store, reports Reuters.

India projected to be world’s fastest growing economy

India is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2018, making it the world’s fastest growing economy again, according to the World Bank. In comparison, India’s statistics office has projected the country’s economy to slow down to 6.5% in 2017-18 from 7.1% a year ago on the back of lingering imp act of demonetisation of high-value currencies and disruptions caused by implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report projected China’s economy to further slow down and grow at 6.4% in 2018 from 6.8% in 2017.

SC sets up committee to monitor anti-Sikh riot cases

A retired high court judge will lead a new three-member special investigation team(SIT) to monitor probe into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases in Delhi that followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday. A committee the court had set up earlier found that out of 241 riot cases, 186 cases were closed without investigation.

Indian-origin shopkeeper punched for refusing cigarette paper, dies

An Indian-origin shopkeeper died after he was allegedly punched for refusing to sell cigarette paper to teenagers in north London. Vijay Patel, 49, suffered injuries to his head and was found lying on the pavement outside his convenience store. A 16-year-old boy appeared before court and was charged with murdering Patel, the father of two.

Pakistan town protests rape and murder, 2 killed

Two people died in Kasur town of Pakistan’s Punjab province after police opened fire on people demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl. Kasur has been tense after the girl’s body was found in trash and people alleged the police for not investigating the case properly.

Drought-hit Tamil Nadu doubles MLAs’ monthly salary

The state government on Wednesday raised the monthly salary of MLAs from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh, as farmers battled a severe drought in 32 districts. Chief minister Edapaddi Palanisami, who has promised farmers that their loans will be waived off, said the hike in MLAs’ salary and perks will be effective from July 1.

Kendriya Vidyalaya school prayer against constitution?

Does a prayer sung in government-funded schools called Kendriya Vidyalayas promote Hinduism? The Supreme Court has asked the government and the schools to give their view on a petition which alleges that the prayer violates the constitution.

Journalist who travelled with Mamata to Scotland was caught stealing

A journalist who travelled with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee when she visited Scotland last year was caught stealing cutlery at a dinner party hosted in an Edinburgh hotel. West Bengal journalists were embarrassed and decided not to speak about the incident till a Bengali tabloid published a story this week.