Aamir says Bengaluru molestation case shameful, Salim Khan asks PM to intervene

Screenwriter Salim Khan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “immediately” address the alleged Bengaluru mass molestation incident which happened on New Year’s Eve even as actor Aamir Khan condemned the episode as “extremely shameful and saddening.”

The 81-year-old, father of superstar Salman Khan and co-writer of the screenplay of Sholay, took to Twitter to express his anguish over the incidents which he termed as “shameful”.

Its a shame what the youth have done in Bngluru.Such acts are happning rptdly all ovr.We were also young once bt nvr have such things happnd — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) January 3, 2017

Narendrabhai the power of the youth is double edged it can go either way. You need to address it immediately @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) January 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who took up social issues in the TV show Satyameva Jayate, feels it is high time the law and order “becomes strong and works rapidly” to set an example.

The 51-year-old actor said it is important to punish the culprits to send a set a strong precedent.

“What happened in Bangalore was very sad. We all are saddened and feel ashamed when something like this happens in our country. Every state government should take a step for this,” Aamir told reporters in Mumbai.

“In today’s age, people who misbehave with girls think ‘nothing will happen to us’. When such examples come in front of us, that whoever did this is behind bars within 2-3 months, and continuously if we see this, situation will change. There will be fear among people, which is a very important thing,” the actor said.



The actor was speaking at the launch of “Satyamev Jayate Water Cup” second edition.

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Varun Dhawan also tweeted:

Women should not dress like westerners b'coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)morons — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 3, 2017

I have an idea.Why don't we kill all women? Take foeticide to the next level.That's a great cure of misogyny.Make your babies in a lab.Ok? https://t.co/LflTVC5GJD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) January 3, 2017

Please don't wear a shirt. Wear a kurta-pajama or dhoti. Let's stop westernisation. https://t.co/LflTVC5GJD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) January 3, 2017

Argggh how this angers me.Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it's their choice. https://t.co/HSpRjlRq8A — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 3, 2017

Comedian Sorabh Pant slammed the people supporting #NotAllMen on Twitter that started trending soon after reports of the molestation surfaced, claiming not all men abuse women.

#NotAllMen because in an incident involving the molestation of women, random men were the real victims. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 3, 2017

The alleged incident happened when thousands of revelers had gathered around the junction of Brigade Road and M G Road to usher the New Year.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

