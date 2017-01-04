 Aamir says Bengaluru molestation case shameful, Salim Khan asks PM to intervene | india-news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Aamir says Bengaluru molestation case shameful, Salim Khan asks PM to intervene

india Updated: Jan 04, 2017 11:39 IST

Agencies, Mumbai
Reports have emerged of alleged mass molestation in Bengaluru’s MG Road which took place on New Year’s Eve. (File Photo)

Screenwriter Salim Khan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “immediately” address the alleged Bengaluru mass molestation incident which happened on New Year’s Eve even as actor Aamir Khan condemned the episode as “extremely shameful and saddening.”

The 81-year-old, father of superstar Salman Khan and co-writer of the screenplay of Sholay, took to Twitter to express his anguish over the incidents which he termed as “shameful”.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who took up social issues in the TV show Satyameva Jayate, feels it is high time the law and order “becomes strong and works rapidly” to set an example.

The 51-year-old actor said it is important to punish the culprits to send a set a strong precedent.

“What happened in Bangalore was very sad. We all are saddened and feel ashamed when something like this happens in our country. Every state government should take a step for this,” Aamir told reporters in Mumbai.

“In today’s age, people who misbehave with girls think ‘nothing will happen to us’. When such examples come in front of us, that whoever did this is behind bars within 2-3 months, and continuously if we see this, situation will change. There will be fear among people, which is a very important thing,” the actor said.

Read| Bengaluru: Cops get ‘evidence’ after reports of New Year molestation, file FIR

The actor was speaking at the launch of “Satyamev Jayate Water Cup” second edition.

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Varun Dhawan also tweeted:

Comedian Sorabh Pant slammed the people supporting #NotAllMen on Twitter that started trending soon after reports of the molestation surfaced, claiming not all men abuse women.

The alleged incident happened when thousands of revelers had gathered around the junction of Brigade Road and M G Road to usher the New Year.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.

Read| Bengaluru molestation: Politicians add hype, but where is the evidence?

<