 AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal says party will launch stir for farmer debt waivers | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 17, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal says party will launch stir for farmer debt waivers

The party’s national convenor said the AAP was demanding debt waivers, claiming the Centre has stabbed the agricultural community in the back.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2017 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
AAP
AAP Convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a national farmer conclave (Bhartiaya Kisan Sammalan ) in New Delhi on June 17, 2017.(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over the ongoing farmers’ agitations in different parts of the country, while addressing farmers in the capital on Saturday.

Announcing an agitation by AAP to demand debt waivers and a white paper from the Centre on the farm crisis, Kejriwal said the government should hold a special session of Parliament on the issue. “Neither the soldier nor the farmer is happy under the BJP,” he said.

“The BJP has stabbed farmers in the back by seeking their votes on the manifesto promise that they will implement the Swaminathan commission report. But later, submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court, they said it is not feasible,” Kejriwal said, addressing a convention of farmers from 20 states.

Beginning July 15, the party will organise agitations in 20 states culminating with a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 2.

“People used to think the Congress government is for the rich so they voted the BJP to power. But both have the same character. They take votes from the farmers and money from the rich,” Kejriwal said.

more from india

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you