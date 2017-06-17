AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal says party will launch stir for farmer debt waivers

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over the ongoing farmers’ agitations in different parts of the country, while addressing farmers in the capital on Saturday.

Announcing an agitation by AAP to demand debt waivers and a white paper from the Centre on the farm crisis, Kejriwal said the government should hold a special session of Parliament on the issue. “Neither the soldier nor the farmer is happy under the BJP,” he said.

“The BJP has stabbed farmers in the back by seeking their votes on the manifesto promise that they will implement the Swaminathan commission report. But later, submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court, they said it is not feasible,” Kejriwal said, addressing a convention of farmers from 20 states.

Beginning July 15, the party will organise agitations in 20 states culminating with a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 2.

“People used to think the Congress government is for the rich so they voted the BJP to power. But both have the same character. They take votes from the farmers and money from the rich,” Kejriwal said.