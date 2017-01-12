AAP ties up with 5 non-BJP, Congress parties ‘to give a new taste’ in Manipur polls

Even though Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) goes alone in Punjab and Goa assembly elections, the party is joining hands with five other non-Congress and non-Bharatiya Janata Party parties “to give a new taste” in Manipur assembly polls on March 4 and 8.

AAP along with Manipur State Council of CPI, CPI (Marxist), Manipur State units of Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party and newly-formed Manipur National Democratic Front (MNDF), formed a front christened as Left and Democratic Front (LDF) to fight against “corruption and communalism” in the trouble-torn northeast state.

Members of MNDF include Congress rebels.

“The formation of LDF was necessitated considering the anti-incumbency factors of the ruling parties both at the state and Centre,” says LDF’s convener and secretary of CPI (state council) M Nara. “We form the front on a 35-point common minimum programme and also on the line of what had been demonstrated in Kerala.”

Responding to the absence of left parties MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly since 2012 assembly polls, former convener of steering committee of the then Congress-CPI government and ex-minister Nara said, “This is because of lack of free and fair elections (in present electoral system). Election has become the festival of money and muscle power. However, we’re trying our best to play a key role in giving a new taste in the state.”

Sharing a similar sentiment and appealing to the people to choose the right candidate at this crucial hour for a corruption free society, joint coordinator of Jugindro Thiyam of AAP Manipur unit, said; “Preparation is in full swing now and we’re in the process of inviting our leaders including Arvind Kejriwal for poll campaigns. We’re also likely to share few seats after consulting Front leaders.”

The AAP Manipur unit had contested both the seats of last Lok Sabha polls.

According to political observers, LDF is likely to play a key role in forming the next government in Manipur as most of its constituent parties including MNDF have a number of ex-ministers and MLAs. Besides they are also expecting more probable candidates within a shortest possible time.

