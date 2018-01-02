AB Mathur appointed interlocutor for talks with ULFA

The Centre on Tuesday announced the appointment of AB Mathur as the interlocutor on their behalf to hold talks with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), a report said.

A 1975-batch IPS officer, Mathur served as the former special secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), following his appointment on December 10, 2009.

Prior to his stint at country’s primary foreign intelligence agency, Mathur was with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the ministry of home affairs.

ULFA is a separatist outfit operating in Assam for the indigenous Assamese and seeks to establish a sovereign Assam with an armed struggle in the Assam conflict. In 1990, the government banned it calling it a terrorist organisation.