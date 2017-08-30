Abandoned vehicle of Dera head recovered in Kurukshetra

A day after a Mercedes Benz S-Class car was found abandoned at a Naam Charcha Ghar of jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Dhurala village of the district, the Kurukshetra police have now taken into possession a Gypsy car registered to Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

The police have recovered a walkie-talkie set, lathi, three bottles of non-alcoholic beverage, four plastic pipes smelling of petrol, and a body protector jacket from the vehicle.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP), Abhishek Garg, said that the district police had taken stringent security measures and were carrying out checking of vehicles at various nakas set up throughout the district.

The police said it received information about the abandoned vehicle through an unknown person near Bargat Jatan village. The documents recovered from the vehicle revealed that the car was registered to Dera in Sirsa. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Garg said that strict action would be taken against those who violate Section 144 imposed in the district.

Police had earlier recovered the red Mercedes Benz S-Class car which is priced at around Rs 1 crore. However, the police failed retrieve any documents from the car, but the sources said the car was reportedly ‘gifted’ to the Kurukshetra branch by Gurmeet Ram Rahim.