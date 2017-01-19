Minor abducted, gangraped in Jalandhar for refusing to be second wife

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly gangraped for several days by men in Jalandhar because she refused to be the second wife of one of her perpetrators, police said.

The minor girl was abducted from Kharawar village in Rohtak on January 8 and was recovered by the Rohtak police from Nakodar in Jalandhar district of Punjab.

The victim told police that she was gang-raped by her kidnappers for several days.

The police said they have registered a case against 15 accused in this regard for kidnapping, and four for gang-rape, though no arrests have been made so far. The victim has been handed over to her family members after her statement was recorded before a magistrate and medical examination and counselling done.

The victim, who originally belongs to Ludhiana district in Punjab, had come to her maternal uncle’s place in Kharawar village of Rohtak district. Her brother said a boy from their village, Pegu, wanted to marry her and make her his second wife. However, when they refused, he threatened to kidnap her.

The victim alleged that the village boy traced her location to Rohtak and subsequently 15 men came in two cars, injured her brother, and abducted her.

She said they took her to Delhi and Jalandhar, where she was repeatedly gang-raped by four men out of the 15.

We will seek Punjab police’s help in nabbing the accused,” Kharawar police station in-charge sub-inspector Jagdish said.