Abuse by Trinamool backers led to suicide: Husband of Bengal ex-councillor who killed herself after poll defeat

The family of a 38-year-old politician in West Bengal alleged on Friday that she committed suicide after a litany of abuse by local Trinamool Congress workers an hour after she suffered a shock defeat in the recently concluded municipal polls.

Supriya Dey, a former two-time Congress councillor who migrated to the ruling Trinamool Congress and contested as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket, allegedly killed herself when she lost the elections by 30 votes in ward 1 of Cooper’s Camp municipality in Nadia district.

The results – that showed the Trinamool Congress has swept the polls across the state -- were declared around 9am. By 10am, 25 young men allegedly descended on her single-storey house, kicking the door, banging on the grilles and showering abuse. This allegedly shocked Dey, who slipped into her room and popped sleeping pills.

“The youth came on motorbikes in the sort of rally that supporters take out to celebrate the victory of their candidates. My wife could not digest the abuses from supporters of the party for which she worked for so many years,” said husband Samir Dey.

Supriya Dey lost to the Trinamool Congress’ Ashok Sarkar by 30 votes. Another former Trinamool worker, Prasanta Mondal, contested as an independent secured 179 votes – indicating that Dey could have won if Mondal did not contest.

She was taken to two hospitals -- first to the sub-divisional hospital in Ranaghat and then to JNM Hospital in Kalyani -- where doctors declared her dead around 2:30 pm.

Samir and Supriya Dey along with their only son, Soumyadeep, were at home when the youth allegedly came to her house. But they could not enter as the door was closed.

“None humiliated her. Every contest throws up winners and losers. But that does not mean one has to end one’s life,” Sarkar, the victorious candidate, told the media.

Local residents said a group of about 100 young men hit the roads and lanes of ward 1 of the municipality to celebrate Sarkar’s victory, and rode towards Dey’s house. “The abuses they shouted were unprintable and would hurt the dignity of any woman. They were protesting her audacity to contest against the Trinamool Congress candidate,” remarked Samir Dey.

Samir Dey has decided against lodging any formal complaint either with the police or the party. “I am loyal to the party. I leave it to the party leaders to take whatever action they think fit,” he said.

Police have seized empty strips of pills from her room. She was cremated on Thursday night. No district level ruling party leader attended her funeral.

A section of the Nadia district Trinamool leaders told HT that Dey was a follower of Shankar Singh, the local MLA who switched from Congress to the ruling party recently. Dey won from ward 1 in the civic polls in 2007 and 2012, both time as a Congress candidate. After the victory in 2012, she joined Trinamool along with other Congress councillors.

“My wife was confident that she would win. She planned to return to Trinamool Congress after the victory,” said her husband.