ABVP disrupts sports event at Jammu University, says Kashmiri students disrespected national anthem

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) disrupted an inter-university sports event at Jammu University after alleging that Kashmiri students had disrespected the national anthem, the Indian Express reported on Saturday.

The ABVP cited a photograph purportedly showing two “Kashmiri” students talking during the national anthem at the inauguration of the sports event between students from Jammu and the Valley on April 3 to disrupt the meet on Friday, the newspaper reported. Activists from the right-wing students group entered the Jammu University’s sports ground at about 11:00 am, shouted slogans and held a “sit-in protest”.

Some Kashmiri students told the Indian Express the national anthem was even played in the middle of the football match on Friday, at the insistence of ABVP. “We all stood up as a mark of respect, but they did not allow the match to be held even after that,” a student from Kashmir was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The university denied the ABVP charge. “When you behave like this even with those who have been paying respect to the national anthem here, what can you expect from those living in the Valley,” Avatar Singh Jasrotia, director of Jammu University’s Directorate of Sports and Physical Education told the Indian Express. The ABVP later disrupted the volleyball final.

The group – the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- said they would not allow matches to be held until Kashmiri students apologised.