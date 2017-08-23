Accountability good in government, says Jaitley on Suresh Prabhu’s offer to quit

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that accountability was a good system in the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a decision on the request made by railway minister Suresh Prabhu.

“Accountability is a good system in government,” Jaitley told reporters when he was asked about reports of an offer of resignation by Prabhu and Railway board chairman AK Mittal after the Muzaffarnagar train accident that claimed 22 lives.

“The Prime Minister will take a decision on the request made by railway minister,” he said.

After two train derailments in five days, the railway minister, earlier in the day, met Prime Minister Modi and tweeted that he had taken full moral responsibility over the situation hinting that he had offered to quit. Later, Prime Minister Modi, he said, asked him to ‘wait’.

In wee hours of Wednesday, 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express heading towards Delhi derailed after colliding with a dumper near the Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh and over 20 people have been injured.

On August 19, more than 20 died and over 200 were injured after 13 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express ran off the tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.