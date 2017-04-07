Adultery, begging, ogling women among 11 don’ts prescribed for Indians in UAE

There are a few things an Indian resident or visitor to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shouldn’t do, and they include disrespecting Islam, begging, cross-dressing, committing adultery, photographing women, and Facebooking local incidents such as storm damage.

The Indian consulate in Dubai issued the 11-point public advisory after realising that many cases of its nationals getting into trouble for indiscretion stemmed from the fact that they “were not conversant with local customs and laws”. Over 2.6 million Indians live in the UAE.

Here are the 11 don’ts listed by the Indian consulate:

1) Don’t misbehave or force conversations with women. You are also discouraged from ogling, glaring, shouting or touching them in any way.

2) Don’t sign a cheque unless you have enough balance in the bank.

3) Do not photograph anybody, especially women, families or government buildings.

4) Do not carry medicines that haven’t been approved by the UAE health ministry.

5) Don’t drive without a valid driving licence.

6) Don’t beg.

7) Don’t disrespect Islam or the ruling family.

8) Don’t post photographs of local incidents – such as building fires and storm damage – on the social media.

9) Don’t smoke in public buildings.

10) Don’t indulge in fraudulent practices such as non-payment of bills.

11) Don’t indulge in sexual relationships outside marriage. Adultery, cohabitation, homosexual activity and cross dressing are illegal, and punishable with penalties, prosecution, imprisonment and deportation.