African envoys’ statement on Greater Noida attacks painful and surprising, assault not racist: Sushma Swaraj

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday the statement made by African envoys on a string of attacks on African students in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh last month was “unfortunate, painful and surprising”.

In the first official reaction to the assaults that triggered nationwide condemnation, a group of African envoys said India didn’t do enough to stop the attacks on Africans.

A statement by the Heads of African Mission dated March 31 called for a condemnation of the attacks at the highest level in India and demanded an independent investigation by human rights bodies. The document also called the attacks “racist” and xenophobic”.

“You can’t say our steps are inadequate. We are committed to ensuring the security of all foreigners in India,” Swaraj said in a statement in the Lok Sabha.

“It is not right to connect with racism before probe ends. I said this in the context of attacks in the US too,” she added.

Last week, Swaraj said an impartial probe will be held into the attacks after Nigeria asked the Indian government to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible and that the Centre has sought a report from the state government.

Opposition members also raised concern over the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

Read more

Enraged locals in Greater Noida thrashed several Africans in a burst of fury following the death of a 17-year-old boy of a suspected drug overdose last month. Residents blamed the Africans of plying boy with drugs.

A purported video of the assault went viral on social media that showed locals kicking and punching a Kenyan man, sparking widespread outrage.

Things took another ugly turn when a group of locals, carrying out a candlelight march, attacked Africans at Ansal Plaza Mall in Greater Noida. At least 6 Africans were injured in the attack.

Following the attack, police issued an advisory asking Africans to refrain from travelling in Greater Noida. They also deployed heavy security outside residential societies where Africans live. They were even escorted by the police for their safety.

Security measures were relaxed from Monday after the situation normalised.