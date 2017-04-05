After ’chhoti bahu’, Shivpal Yadav to meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath today

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav will meet Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, days after and Mulayam Singh’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav met the Uttar Pradesh chief minister leading to speculations that she might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Aparna and her husband Prateek Yadav first met Adityanath two days after he became the chief minister. Later, the chief minister visited a shelter home for stray animals run by Aparna in state capital Lucknow.

On Tuesday, Aparna scotched rumours that she was planning to join the BJP, saying the talks about her joining the saffron party were ‘baseless’.

The meeting, scheduled at 11.15am at CM’s official 5 Kalidas Marg residence, has also triggered speculations about a possible tacit political alliance between Shivpal and the BJP after he was sidelined in the SP following a bitter family feud with Akhilesh Yadav over the party’s control.

Shivpal, who won from the Jaswantnagar constituency in the recently-concluded assembly elections, said on Tuesday that he would unite all party leaders who had been ignored.

Read | Why Mulayam Singh Yadav’s choti bahu Aparna paid Yogi Adityanath surprise visit

“We will not let the legacy of ‘samajwad’ (socialism) to weaken and will soon launch a campaign to unite socialists to bring them on one platform,” he said.

Shivpal held the public works department and irrigation department portfolios in the SP government before he was sacked by his nephew Akhilesh.

Read more

Last week, Adityanath inspected the work on the Rs 1400 crore Gomti River Front Development and beautification project. The project was started during the SP regime and was being executed by the irrigation department under Shivpal’s direct supervision.

After the visit, the chief minister ordered a judicial probe into the project. The government said that while 90% of the funds earmarked for the project has been released, only 60% ground work has been completed at the site.