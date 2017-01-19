After avalanche warning, Kashmir police evacuate 80 from village in Kulgam

Police on Thursday rescued 80 people, including 33 children, from a village in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir due to avalanche warning after the area was cut-off following snowfall.

The Jammu and Kashmir police launched a rescue operation in Waltengoo Nad area of Kulgam and rescued 80 people including 33 children, a police spokesperson said in Srinagar.

In view of the heavy snowfall and apprehensions of avalanche in the area, senior superintendent of police, Kulgam has constituted rescue teams that rushed to the spot, he said.

After clearing the snow on about 15 kilometres of road from Qazigund to Waltengoo, the teams reached Waltengoo Nad, the spokesperson said.

The people were evacuated to a building of Government Middle School Naubugh and arrangements like meals, bedding and heating were made by the district administration, he said.

Moreover, two children suffering from hepatitis were shifted to a hospital for treatment, the spokesperson added.