After Dera clashes, Modi says won’t tolerate violence: Here are the other times PM has talked tough

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke against indulging in violence in the name of faith as clashes across Haryana claimed over 30 lives after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape trial.

Addressing the nation on the 35th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, Modi said violence in the name of faith will not be tolerated, and those who take the law in their hands will not be spared — “whoever they are”.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister had condemned the violence in Panchkula district of Haryana. He termed these instances as “deeply disturbing” in a tweet.

The instances of violence today are deeply distressing. I strongly condemn the violence & urge everyone to maintain peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2017

Here’s a look at some occasions when PM Modi talked tough on various issues:

COW VIGILANTES

August 6-7, 2016

Modi lashed out at self-styled cow protectors twice in a span of two days and condemned “fake vigilantes” who want to create turmoil in the name of cow protection.

On the second occasion, the Prime Minister said at a public meeting in Telangana that people should beware of “fake” cow protectors. Asking state governments to take action against such elements, he said: “Fake gau rakshaks have nothing to do with cows. They want to create tension in society.”

A day earlier, Modi had said at a town hall meeting in New Delhi that people who have set up shop in the name of ‘gau raksha’ make him very angry. This was the first time Modi had commented on the raging controversy over cattle-related attacks against Muslims and Dalits ever since he became the Prime Minister.

A few hours after the event, the Prime Minister also tweeted on the issue: “The sacred practice of cow worship & the compassion of gau seva can’t be misused by some miscreants posing as gau rakshaks .”

June 29, 2017

Modi’s next statement on the matter came a year later, following widespread protests across the country against lynchings and violence by cow vigilantes. Modi condemned the escalation in mob attacks on cattle traders, beef eaters and dairy farmers during an event at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram.

Modi invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave to condemn violence, and expressed his “pain and unhappiness” over the “atmosphere of violence ” being created in the name of cow protection.

“The Constitution teaches us its (cow protection’s) importance. But do we get the right to kill a human (to save cows)? Is this how we worship the cow? Is this cow protection? This cannot be the path of Bapu. Vinoba Bhave’s life doesn’t convey this message to us.”

BLACK MONEY

November 13, 2016

Days after announcing the demonetisation of high currency notes to tackle black money, the Prime Minister warned of further action against people holding illicit cash .

“I would like to announce once again that after the end of this scheme, there is no guarantee that something new will not be introduced to punish you (the corrupt),” Modi said in an address to members of the Indian community in Kobe, Japan.

February 10, 2017

Addressing a public rally in Haridwar, the Prime Minister warned Congress leaders to “mind their language” because he possesses dossiers containing proof of their iniquities, which he was quite capable of disclosing. Modi also threatened to take legal action against their “corrupt” regime in Uttarakhand.

“This corrupt (Congress) regime has sullied the name of the land of gods (Uttarakhand) very badly, and its sanctity needs to be restored,” the Prime Minister said. The public meeting was meant to launch the last phase of the BJP’s campaign for the state polls, which the party eventually won.

BJP MPs NOT ATTENDING PARLIAMENT

August 10, 2017

Earlier this month, a fuming Modi indicated to BJP MPs that they may not get an opportunity to contest the next Lok Sabha polls if they continue absenting themselves from Parliament, NDTV reported.

The Prime Minister said at a BJP parliamentary meeting that the party was bigger than any individual, and wondered why MPs should have to be reminded about the need to attend Parliament.

“What are you and me? The party is everything... You do what you want to, I will see in 2019,” PM Modi was quoted as saying. The next Lok Sabha elections will be held that year.