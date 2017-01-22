After Jallikattu ‘success’, opposition in Andhra demand special category status

The “success” of Jallikattu agitation by people of Tamil Nadu, that forced Centre to clear an Ordinance permitting the bull sport, seems to have inspired Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh who have now raised their voice for special category status (SCS) that has been “deprived” to the state, post bifurcation.

The Congress wanted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to lead a movement for securing SCS to AP, while Jana Sena Party chief and film star Pawan Kalyan asked the political class of the state to show the same kind of solidarity (as shown by people of TN) to get special status.

AP Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy said they were ready to join hands with any party for securing the promised SCS to the state.

Congress member of Rajya Sabha K V P Ramachandra Rao wrote a letter to the Chief Minister asking the latter to lead a movement for SCS.

“If a movement is launched under your leadership, all political parties, media, industry, film industry and other sectors and intellectuals besides students and youth will follow you.

“As the Budget session of Parliament will begin towards the end of this month, you should announce an action plan to exert pressure on the Centre and secure our legitimate rights,” the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter.

In a series of tweets for the second consecutive day on Saturday, the Jana Sena chief hailed the “Jallikattu movement” saying it was an “inspiration for AP”.

“Jana Sena Party welcomes Union Government’s nod to pass Ordinance for Jallikattu. The fighting spirit of Tamils is commendable. The solidarity shown by people of all religions and political parties for the sake of their cultural identity is appreciable,” said Kalyan.

“I admire the restraint shown by lakhs of people gathered at Marina Beach, which easily could have created chaotic situation on the ground,” he said.

“Tamils’ fondness towards Dravidian culture and the manner in which they protect is laudable,” he added.

“Will Andhras ever learn? If the political class of AP had shown this kind of solidarity, AP would have got its promised special category status long back.

“But I strongly believe that it’s only politicians who have compromised and not the general public.

Jana Sena is with them (people),” Kalyan said.

Main Opposition YSR Congress leader Botsa Satyanarayana, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and leader of AP Intellectuals Forum Chalasani Srinivas also echoed similar feelings.