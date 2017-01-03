After protests in J-K Assembly, Speaker condemns disrespect to national anthem

As the Bhartiya Janata Party resorted to protests in the legislative assembly over disrespect to national anthem by members of opposition, Speaker Kavinder Gupta “strongly condemned” the action on behalf of the House on Tuesday.

The Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as opposition held protests against the PDP-BJP government and continued sloganeering even when the national anthem was being played. Governor NN Vohra had to cut short his address to both Houses of the legislature and leaving amid the pandemonium.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Speaker said, “The entire House strongly condemns the disrespectful behaviour exhibited by some legislators towards the national anthem.”

Earlier, the BJP members raising slogans reached near the Well of the House and had verbal duels with opposition members over the insult to national anthem.

Responding to the issue raised by the members of the treasury benches in the morning, Gupta said that the national anthem is the nation’s pride and identity.

“As lawmakers and representatives of the people, it is our responsibility to uphold the dignity of the national anthem,” he said.

He hoped that such actions will not be repeated in future.