After Rajasthan, ATM in Assam dispenses four times more cash than sought

After Tonk in Rajasthan, an ATM in central Assam’s Jamunamukh rained cash on Tuesday.

An ATM of the United Bank of India (UBI) near the civil hospital in Janumamukh dispensed four times more cash than sought.

By the time bank officials realised what was happening, almost Rs 7 lakh had been withdrawn by people who had rushed to avail of the machine’s ‘generosity’.

“This happened because of a system error. Banknotes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were put in the ATM slots but when a client keyed in his requirement of Rs 2,000, he received two notes of Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 500,” UBI’s Jamunamukh branch manager Krishna Bhowmick told Hindustan Times.

The bank informed the local police, but did not lodge an official complaint. “We helped restore order after a mad rush to the ATM because of the extra cash people received,” officer-in-charge Abhiskek Boro said.

Bhowmick said he was awaiting instructions from his seniors for filing an official complaint. “We are hopeful of tracing the transactions to the people and make them return the money that does not belong to them,” he added.

