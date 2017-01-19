 After Rajasthan, ATM in Assam dispenses four times more cash than sought | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 19, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

After Rajasthan, ATM in Assam dispenses four times more cash than sought

india Updated: Jan 19, 2017 00:48 IST
Guwahati, Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

An ATM of the United Bank of India (UBI) near the civil hospital in Janumamukh dispensed four times more cash than sought. (Arvind Yadav/HT Representative Photo)

After Tonk in Rajasthan, an ATM in central Assam’s Jamunamukh rained cash on Tuesday.

An ATM of the United Bank of India (UBI) near the civil hospital in Janumamukh dispensed four times more cash than sought.

By the time bank officials realised what was happening, almost Rs 7 lakh had been withdrawn by people who had rushed to avail of the machine’s ‘generosity’.

“This happened because of a system error. Banknotes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 were put in the ATM slots but when a client keyed in his requirement of Rs 2,000, he received two notes of Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 500,” UBI’s Jamunamukh branch manager Krishna Bhowmick told Hindustan Times.

The bank informed the local police, but did not lodge an official complaint. “We helped restore order after a mad rush to the ATM because of the extra cash people received,” officer-in-charge Abhiskek Boro said.

Bhowmick said he was awaiting instructions from his seniors for filing an official complaint. “We are hopeful of tracing the transactions to the people and make them return the money that does not belong to them,” he added.

Read | Man in Rajasthan asks for Rs 3,500, gets Rs 70,000

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<