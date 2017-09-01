After rape verdict, Ram Rahim said ‘hang me, I don’t want to live’, says man who spent 5 days with Dera chief in jail

An inmate of Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, where Gurmeet Ram Rahim is lodged, said the Dera Sacha Sauda chief knelt down as soon as the verdict in the rape cases was pronounced and cried “hang me, I don’t want to live anymore”.

Swadesh Kirad, who is out on bail, spent five days with Ram Rahim in the jail.

A CBI court on August 28 sentenced the self-styled godman to 20 years in prison and fined him Rs 30 lakh for raping two disciples.

After the sentence was announced, the 50-year-old Singh, who enjoys immense political clout on the back of millions of followers, sat down on the floor and wept. The burly leader had to be dragged to his barrack.

Kirad, who spoke to ANI, said Singh kept murmuring “rabba, mera kya kasoor hai (Oh god, what is my fault)?...He couldn’t sleep the entire night.”

He said Singh was not given any special treatment. “The five days I was there in the jail, he didn’t eat anything. Just had milk, tea and biscuits,” said Kirad.

Kirad said the other prisoners in Sunaria jail were angry because the violence following Singh’s conviction had caused many deaths. “Had he not been kept separately, they would’ve attacked him,” said Kirad.

Last week, 38 people were killed in the violent clashes in Panchkula and Sirsa between Dera followers and security personnel after a CBI court found Singh guilty in the 15-year-old rape cases.