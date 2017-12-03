After second complaint, NCW team to speak to woman ‘sexually exploited’ by Hardik Patel

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday said its chairperson Rekha Sharma would meet the woman who was allegedly being sexually exploited by Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel.

“A team from the NCW with chairperson Rekha Sharma will be heading to Surat tonight to meet a girl who, according to a complaint received by the NCW, is being sexually exploited by Hardik Patel”, a statement said.

The rights body also said the complainant in the case was not the victim, however, she was willing to speak to the officials of the NCW.

“The complaint contains personal information about a girl who wishes to talk to the commission confidentially as she is scared to come forward. Rekha Sharma will talk to the media once the team has spoken to the girl and investigated the matter thoroughly,” the statement said.

The NCW had earlier said it was also examining a complaint by Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati over sex videos, purportedly of Patel, that surfaced on social media.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader, who has joined hands with the Congress for the Gujarat elections, has said the videos were morphed and blamed the BJP’s “dirty politics” for them.

Gulati had sent a complaint to the NCW on November 22, asking the commission to probe the matter and recommend the police to file an FIR against the guilty person.

The commission’s spokesperson today said the present complaint to them was different from the one sent to them by the lawyer.