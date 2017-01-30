After six months, pre-paid mobile internet services to be restored in J-K

Pre-paid internet services in Kashmir valley is set to be restored on Monday night, police said in a statement, ending a more than six months ban on the same.

The move comes after all mobile internet services were suspended on the night of July 8 last year, soon after news broke out that Hizbul Mujahedeen militant Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter.

“With the improvement in the situation, it has been decided to restore internet/data services on the prepaid mobile telephony tonight,” a police statement said.

Although post-paid mobile internet services were restored in November, pre-paid services had remained suspended.