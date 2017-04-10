After Srinagar violence kills 8, Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP wants Anantnag by-election postponed

Jammu and Kashmir’s ruling party asked the Election Commission on Monday to postpone the April 12 Lok Sabha byelection in Anantnag after widespread violence during a similar poll in Srinagar that left eight people dead and scores injured. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Tasaduq Mufti, the brother of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in Anantnag, told reporters that the state government had also formally written to the poll panel that elections couldn’t be held in the current climate.

Separatists have given a boycott call amid simmering anger among the local population after stone pelting and rioting repeatedly disrupted the polling process in Srinagar on Sunday that saw a paltry turnout of 7.14%, the lowest in almost three decades.

Experts say the violence and deaths indicate rising unrest in the strife-torn Valley that has remained on the boil following the killing of top militant Burhan Wani last year.