After taking over reins, Himachal Pradesh CM takes to social media

After Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur assumed office on Wednesday, his media team aimed for a social media push. And got it, with his followers on Twitter doubling to 4,000 in one day. Other Cabinet ministers are also active on social media and have been posting images of supporters greeting and congratulating them.

Till a few days back, around 1,400 people were following Jai Ram on Twitter (@jairamthakurbjp) and 48,000 on his official Facebook page. “Social media will be used as an interface between government and people. More and more people are joining and following the CM on social media. We will use it productively,” said a close aide of the chief minister, requesting anonymity.

“I think the BJP government will use social media as a tool to interact with people. Social media should be used productively,” said Ankush Sood, an IT graduate.

During the election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ran an impressive social media campaign. At the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers are active on social media and several ministries have appointed staff to monitor the social media and redress the complaints or issued flagged by the public.