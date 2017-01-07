Ram Gopal Yadav bats for Akhilesh in EC, submits 7 cartons of ‘proof’

Signalling no reconciliation between the two warring factions of the Samajwadi Party (SP), its leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Saturday submitted affidavits to the Election Commission (EC) to prove majority support for the chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-led group.

Ram Gopal told mediapersons that he submitted affidavits of 4,716 delegates of the total 5,731, indicating overwhelming support for the chief minister.

Both factions — one led by party chief Mulayam Singh and the other by Akhilesh — have been staking claim to the party name and the symbol, asserting majority support.

The EC had given both sides time till January 9 to submit proof of their legislative support. Prolonged deliberations and mediation by party leaders, including Azam Khan, to bridge the divide in the party appear to have proved futile as Ramgopal said he received a list of over 200 legislators — 56 of the 68 MLCs, 15 of the 24 MPs and 4,716 delegates — for Akhilesh.

“Prime facie, the SP led by Akhilesh Yadav is the real Samajwadi Party,” he said, adding that relevant documents, brought in “seven cartons with more than 1.5 lakh pages” were submitted to the poll panel to assert Akhilesh’s right over the party name and symbol.

A set of documents was also sent to Mulayam’s residence in the Capital, but were not received. Yadav said the same set will now be sent to his Lucknow address.

