Afzal Guru’s son, Burhan Wani’s brother ace Class 12 boards in Kashmir

The son of Afzal Guru, Parliament attack convict who was executed in 2013, secured 88.2% and younger brother of killed Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani scored 77.4% in Class 12 board examinations in Kashmir, whose results were declared on Thursday.

Both Galib Guru and Naveed Aalam, who took the exam in science stream, have secured distinction marks in the exam conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Examination (JKBOSE).

Ghalib scored 86 in English, 87 in physics, 89 in chemistry, 85 in biology and 94 in environmental science. Aalam scored 68 in English, 86 in physics, 76 in chemistry, 79 in biology and 78 in environmental science.

“Whenever a student scores high marks in a big exam, he wants to see the smile on his parents’ face. I missed my father the most today but the smile on my mother’s face compensated for that,” Ghalib said over the phone from his hometown of Sopore.

Ghalib added he wants to pursue medicine and is preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET. His father Afzal had enrolled himself at a medical college in Jammu and Kashmir but did not complete the degree.

Ghalib made news two years back when he scored an impressive 95% marks in the Class 10 exams conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Examination. He had secured 474 marks out of 500 and scored an A1 grade.

The killing of Wani in July 2016 triggered a prolonged phase of unrest in the Kashmir valley and the violence claimed over 100 people in the next five months.

According to JKBOSE, 33,893 of the 55,163 candidates qualified the exam held in November last year. While the overall pass percentage was 61.44, more girls (64.31%) passed the exam compared to boys (58.92%), it said.