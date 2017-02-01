Ahamed served the country with great diligence, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of IUML MP E Ahamed, saying he served the country with great diligence.

“Saddened by the demise of E Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences,” Modi tweeted.

The continuous efforts of Mr. E Ahamed for the empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2017

“E Ahamed devoted significant efforts towards Kerala’s progress. His role in deepening India’s ties with west Asia was notable,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to E Ahamed.

President Pranab Mukherjee also condoled the death of Ahamed saying he was a tireless “campaigner” for welfare of the “underprivileged”.

“Heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of IUML president, former minister and MP, E Ahamed,” Mukherjee tweeted addressing him as a long-time “friend and colleague”.

#EAhamed was a tireless campaigner for welfare of underprivileged, his services to the nation will be long remembered #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) February 1, 2017

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley prayed that Ahamed’s soul rests in peace.

“Condolences on the sad demise of Mr E Ahamed, a veteran parliamentarian & former Union minister. May the departed soul rest in peace,” Jaitley tweeted.

Ahamed, a former minister in the UPA government and a longtime Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP from Kerala, was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in parliament’s Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address on Tuesday.

The leader’s mortal remains will be taken to his residence in New Delhi so the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to Kannur, his hometown.

The 78-year-old leader served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.