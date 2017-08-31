Ahead of cabinet reshuffle, three ministers including Rajiv Pratap Rudy resign

Union ministers Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Sanjiv Baliyan resigned on Thursday night ahead of the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle.

Minister of state for skill development Rudy is a lawmaker from Bihar and could be assigned an organisation job, sources said.

Pandey who was named the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief earlier in the day, was the minister of state for the human resource development, while Baliyan was minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be out of the country from September 3 for four days, was expected to reshuffle his council of ministers soon, sources said.

Modi leaves for China for a Brics summit in the port city of Xiamen from September 3-5 and will be in Myanmar for a day before returning home on September 7.

Given that the Shradh, or Pitru Paksh, considered an inauspicious period, will run from September 6 to 19, sources said it was possible that the much-awaited exercise could be carried out before Modi leaves for China.