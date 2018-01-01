 Ahead of elections, senior Meghalaya Congress leader AL Hek likely to join BJP tomorrow | india-news | Hindustan Times
india Updated: Jan 01, 2018 14:40 IST
A supporter holds up a cut-out of a lotus, the election symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a campaign meeting addressed by Modi ahead of Gujarat state assembly election in Kalol on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on December 8, 2017. (REUTERS)

In a boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the elections in Meghalaya, senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister A L Hek will be joining the saffron party, party officials said Monday.

Hek, along with three other MLAs, will be officially inducted into the party at a rally at Golf Links ground on Tuesday, state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh told PTI.

They will be felicitated by Meghalaya election in-charge and Union minister of state for tourism K J Alphons, BJP national general secretary in-charge of the northeast Ram Madhav and North East Democratic Alliance convener and Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others, he said.

The other MLAs to join the BJP include Nationalist Congress Party’s Sanbor Shullai and Independents - Justine Dkhar and Robinus Syngkon, another leader of the party said on condition of anonymity.

Calls to contact the MLAs for comments remained unanswered.

Last week, eight MLAs in Meghalaya, including five of the ruling Congress, resigned from the state Assembly. They will join the NDA constituent National People’s Party (NPP) on January 4.

