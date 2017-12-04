Manmohan terms Rahul Gandhi Congress’s darling, Surjewala says Modi is scared

Senior Congress leaders on Monday hailed Rahul Gandhi, saying the party’s future will be bright under his stewardship as party chief and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for ridiculing the Congress’s presidential election. (Live updates)

“Rahul Gandhi is a darling of the Congress and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party,” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said after Rahul filed his nomination papers for the party’s top post.

Over 90 sets of nominations are expected to be filed supporting Gandhi whose election is a mere formality now, as there is no other candidate for the party’s top post.

Another senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh said time has come for vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over the commands of the party from his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

“Sonia ji took Congress to new heights. She brought the party to Centre twice, we won many elections under her leadership and now it is time for Rahul Gandhi to take the party forward,” Singh told reporters outside the AICC headquarters.

“A young generation is taking over, the future of Congress is bright,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is suffering from a “Rahul Gandhi-phobia” and asked why he was silent on questions being raised by his own senior party leaders.

“Why is the Prime Minister suffering from Rahul Gandhi phobia? Why is he so much stressed?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here ahead of party Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s filing of nomination for its presidential post.

He also said that Modi’s “love for Shehzad (Poonawalla), Shahzada (BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jai Shah) and Shourya (National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s son)” is well known to the world.

“But will Modiji tell when he will answer the questions of his own senior party leaders like Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha?” he asked.

Slamming the Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, Surjewala said: “Modiji should also tell about his and Amit Shah’s conspiracies against L.K. Advani, Keshubhai Patel, Kashiram Rana, Hiren Pandya, Murali Manohar Joshi and Sanjay Joshi, those who have been made a part of the party’s history.”

Former Union minister Kamal Nath also attacked the BJP for not having democracy in the party.

“Do BJP Presidents get elected? Did Nitin Gadkari get elected through a ballot process? Let them answer that first,” Kamal Nath told reporters.

Incumbent BJP chief Amit Shah was elected unopposed for a second term on January 24, 2016.