 AIADMK (Amma) parliamentarian loses bag containing cash of Rs 50,000 on train | india-news | Hindustan Times
AIADMK (Amma) parliamentarian loses bag containing cash of Rs 50,000 on train

An AIADMK (Amma) MP lost his bag containing Rs 50,000 while travelling on a train to Mettupalayam.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2017 15:33 IST
AIADMK (Amma)
AK Selvaraj lost a bag containing Rs 50,000 while traveling on a train. (File Photo)

An AIADMK (Amma) MP lost his bag containing Rs 50,000 while travelling on a train to Mettupalayam, police said on Sunday.

The loss of the bag came to light around 5.30am on Saturday yesterday when AK Selvaraj woke up and found his bag missing, they said.

After the train, coming from Chennai, reached Coimbatore, he alighted and filed a complaint with the Railway Police, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

