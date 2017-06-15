AIADMK legislators meet Tamil Nadu CM, want key role for Dinakaran

As the war between the two factions of AIADMK once again reached the doorsteps of the Election Commission, a group of legislators considered close to TTV Dinakaran met Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami in Chennai on Thursday and demanded a key role for him in the party.

The legislators called on the CM after Dinakaran had reportedly met party general secretary Sasikala, who is lodged in Bangalore jail. After her arrest, the party had nominated Dinkaran as deputy general secretary. In AIADMK, general secretary runs the party.

Party sources said the legislators want Dinakaran to run the party and Palaniswami the government.

In Delhi, the O Panneerselvam group on Thursday brought in two vehicles full of affidavits to support its claim over the party symbol. The Sasikala faction had a few days ago brought four truckloads of documents to the Commission.

With just a few more days left for the poll panel’s deadline for submitting details in connection with AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ party symbol, both Sasikala and OPS factions have been filing affidavits in large numbers.

