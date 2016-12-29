 As it happened: AIADMK appoints Sasikala as interim general secretary | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

As it happened: AIADMK appoints Sasikala as interim general secretary

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 11:17 IST
Aditya Iyer, Chennai
Aditya Iyer, Chennai
Highlight Story

A small section in the AIADMK has expressed its reservations against Sasikala Natarajan’s elevation as the general secretary. (PTI File Photo)

The general council and executive committee of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) met on Thursday to appoint a successor to J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala Natarajan, Jayalalithaa’s close friend and confidante for 22 years, was on Thursday appointed as interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

She will function as general secretary - with the full authority that the post entails - until a party member is formally elected for the post.

Here are the highlights of the meeting:

10.30am: AIADMK to hold general secretary elections in first week of January.

10.20am: “Just as we saw MGR in the form of Jayalalithaa, so too we see Amma in Sasikala,” said Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam while reading out the resolution.

10.15am: Resolution passed in the meeting says that the party will try and secure a Nobel Peace Prize for the late Jayalalithaa.

10.10am: Fifth resolution says AIADMK will appoint Sasikala as general secretary until a new general secretary is elected.

10am: AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan in the party general body meeting.

9.55am: 14 resolutions passed at the AIADMK meet; demand to celebrate Jayalalithaa’s birthday as ‘National Farmers Day’ also adopted

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<