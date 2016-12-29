As it happened: AIADMK appoints Sasikala as interim general secretary

The general council and executive committee of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) met on Thursday to appoint a successor to J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala Natarajan, Jayalalithaa’s close friend and confidante for 22 years, was on Thursday appointed as interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

She will function as general secretary - with the full authority that the post entails - until a party member is formally elected for the post.

Here are the highlights of the meeting:

10.30am: AIADMK to hold general secretary elections in first week of January.

10.20am: “Just as we saw MGR in the form of Jayalalithaa, so too we see Amma in Sasikala,” said Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam while reading out the resolution.

10.15am: Resolution passed in the meeting says that the party will try and secure a Nobel Peace Prize for the late Jayalalithaa.

10.10am: Fifth resolution says AIADMK will appoint Sasikala as general secretary until a new general secretary is elected.

10am: AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan in the party general body meeting.

The AIADMK passes a resolution to follow the "leadership of Sasikala." No mention of general secretary yet @htTweets pic.twitter.com/z8Y4v5ibTR — Aditya Iyer (@Theadityaiyer) December 29, 2016

9.55am: 14 resolutions passed at the AIADMK meet; demand to celebrate Jayalalithaa’s birthday as ‘National Farmers Day’ also adopted