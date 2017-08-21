AIADMK merger Highlights: Panneerselvam and Palaniswami unite, Dinakaran to meet governor

A protracted feud in Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK ended on Monday after chief minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam united their factions. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Panneerselvam took oath as the deputy chief minister.

Party general secretary VK Sasikala may be removed from her position.

Governor Vidyasagar Rao administered the oaths of offices to new ministers.

Here are the highlights:

9.02 pm: The MLAs supporting Dinakaran will call on governor C Vidyasagar Rao at 10am on Tuesday after he gave time, says Dinakaran supporter Vetrivel after meditating at Jayalalithaa memorial.

9 pm: Pugalendi says Dinakaran is exploring legal action.

8.58 pm: “Edapaddi Palanisami should not be the chief minister for another day. Wait for our leader Dinakaran to announce who will be the next chief minister,” says Dinakaran supporter, MLA Pugalendi.

8.55 pm: The 18 MLAs supporting TTV Dinakaran medidate at Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

8:48 pm: 18 MLAs assemble at Jayalalithaa memorial, raise pro-Sasikala slogans.

5:39 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates O Panneerselvam, says will extend all support to Tamil Nadu CM and Deputy CM.

I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2017

Centre assures all possible support to CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami & Dy CM Thiru O Panneerselvam for the growth of TN. @OfficeOfOPS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2017

5:20 pm: V Pugalendi of TTV Dinakaran and Sasikala faction hits out at new government. He says this government is “most corrupt”.

“It’s an act of making fool of people and party cadre,” Pugalendi said.

5:05 pm: D Jayakumar says golden day in the history of AIADMK. All cadres and leaders are happy. No disappointment for me.

5:00 pm: Obstacle has been removed, two-factions of the party have been united again: V Maitreyan.

4:50 pm: K Pandiarajan sworn-in as minister in TN cabinet after AIADMK merger.

4:45 pm: Ex-CM O Panneerselvam takes oath as deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH CM E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam paid tributes to former CM Jayalalithaa at her Marina Beach memorial #AIADMKMerger pic.twitter.com/ktP79pBoNg — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

4:25pm: Senior AIADMK leader Vaidyalingam says an emergency general council meeting would be held soon to sack Sasikala from the post of general secretary.

4:12pm: “We are happy with the merger but billion dollar question is why are they avoiding us?” CR Saraswathi, TTV Dinakaran-VK Sasikala faction, according to ANI.

4:05pm: Panneerselvam and Palaniswami arrive at Jayalalithaa memorial, pay their respects

Chennai: CM E.Palaniswami & O.Panneerselvam pay tributes to former CM Jayalalithaa at her Marina Beach memorial #AIADMKMerger pic.twitter.com/AQkIs9vTzt — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

3:45pm:K Pandiarajan will get the portfolios of Tamil language and archaeology

3:39pm: Panneerselvam to get finance, housing, rural housing, town planning and urban development

3:35pm: Panneerselvam likely to get finance portfolio.

3:27pm: Had few difficulties in recent times,similar to what happened after MGR’s demise,but both OPS & EPS came forward to unite party: KP Munusamy, according to ANI.

3:22pm: Amma (Jayalalithaa) has said before that after me AIADMK will last over 100 years. We all will make sure it happens: E Palaniswami, according to ANI.

3:21pm: Still no word on the future of party general secretary VK Sasikala.

3:19pm: First priority is to retrieve two leaves symbol, said chief minister Palaniswami after announcing the merger. “We will fulfill all Amma’s promises.”

3:18pm: Palaniswami announces Panneerselvam as convenor of panel to run party affairs, he himself to be co-convenor of the 11-member team.

3:16pm: Panneerselvam will be convener for this party (AIADMK): Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswami after merger

3.13pm:Chief minister Palaniswami: “MGR and Amma will be very happy today as we have both united. In six months, we suffered many problems. We will overcome.”

3:12pm: “I will work as an ordinary member. We have united bowing to the wishes of lakhs of AIADMK workers to turn Amma’s dreams into reality,” Panneerselvam says after merger announcement.

3:10pm: AIADMK factions merger process begins: Panneerselvam says, “We are uniting forgetting our differences. No one can separate us, we are all children of Amma.”

3:05pm: CM Palaniswami and former CM Panneerselvam meet and shake hands at party headquarters symbolising the merger of the two factions.

3:01pm: Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has called on acting governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan, say sources

2:55pm: Sources say Panneerselvam to be deputy chief minister, three more of his MLAs will be inducted as ministers

2:50pm: Swearing-in of new ministers likely at 4.30pm.

Chennai: O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami have reached AIADMK party head office #AIADMKMerger pic.twitter.com/An5Eu5r7rS — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

2: 47pm: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam reaches AIADMK headquarters: being welcomed by frenzied supporters. Received by state finance minister Jayakumar.

2:45pm: Hordes of AIADMK partymen gather at headquarters in anticipation of the merger announcement.

2:40pm: The Jayalalithaa memorial has been decorated, where the two leaders are expected to head after merger announcement.

Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai

2:35pm: All demands have been met,we are happy with everything.Heading to party office, expect good news: S Semallai of the Panneerselvam faction.

2:28pm: Sweets being distributed at AIADMK headquarters, firecrackers burst to celebrate immiment merger of EPS and OPS .

2:25pm: Merger announcement likely shortly. All eyes on Election Commission, which froze the AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol after the factions fell out earlier this year.

2:20pm: AIADMK to call for an emergency general council meet, which has the power to sack Sasikala, say sources.

2:15pm:Chief minister EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah, the venue where the merger is likely to happen. In a while, OPS to reach there.

2:10pm: Chief minister Palaniswami starts for party headquarters. OPS too is expected to leave for the venue soon, say sources

1:50pm: Tamil Nadu ministers Thangamani and Velumani are on their way to Panneerselvam’s residence again for talks.

1:42pm: Sources say chief minister Palaniswami puts off visit to AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah as Panneerselvam camp plays the waiting game.

1:35pm: MLA count at Dinakaran’s residence reaches 18, putting the combined EPS, OPS camp strength in minority in 234-member house

1:30pm: Panneerselvam’s group waiting for ‘draft resolution’ removing Sasikala from party post as promised during talks’. This is the cause for the delay in merger.

1:20pm: TTV Dinakaran, nephew of Sasikala, said to be discussing legal points with high-court advocate on how to counter if Sasikala is ‘removed’ from party

1:05pm: TN acting governor C Vidyasagar Rao arrives in Chennai but AIADMK merger and cabinet expansion still in doubt.

1pm: CM Palaniswami meeting senior ministers to discuss Panneerselvam insistence on Sasikala’s ouster as precondition for merger.

12:55pm: Here is the maths of the Tamil Nadu assembly: The assembly has 234 MLAs. The OPS and EPS camp together have 135 MLAs. But if Dinakaran can hive off 20, they come below the halfway mark of 118.

12:50pm: Panneerselvam camp has repeatedly demanded the ouster of Sasikala as a pre-condition for the merger.

12:40pm: Television channels reporting that Panneerselvam camp demanding written assurance that VK Sasikala will be sidelined after the merger.

12:34pm: AIADMK merger new twist? Panneerselvam hardens stand, saying Palaniswami must announce ouster of Sasikala from party post for merger

12:28pm: Panneerselvam’s group insists on announcement of removal of Sasikala as general secretary first.

12:20pm: If Dinakaran can keep together his flock of 20 dissident MLAs, then the merged AIADMK will be short of a majority.

12:15pm: Sasikala’s niece TTV Dinakaran is also holding a separate meeting with 16 MLAs. He claims the support of four more.

12:05pm: Chief Minister E Palanisami speaking to each minister individually. He is likely to leave for party headquarters shortly. OPS too on his way to the AIADMK head office.

11:59am: Leaders of both factions and ordinary people have started gathering outside the AIADMK’s office

Tamil Nadu: Amid #AIADMKMerger speculations, party MLAs and workers reach party headquarter in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/6Bo7tXdLXE — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

11:55am: BJP president Amit Shah’s proposed Tamil Nadu visit from tomorrow postponed, TV channels reporting.

11:47am: AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah has heavy security deployment all around to prevent any untoward incidents.

11:45am:Factions of the AIADMK holding separate meetings at different venues. Merger politics nearing climax.

11.40am: Induction of new ministers, including Panneerselvam as deputy chief minister , likely at 3 pm. Pannerselvam will be given the finance portfolio with the status of deputy chief minister. His camp leaders are indicating that other than OPS, three MLAs could be accommodated in the ministry.

11:30am: The merger plan includes a steering committee . Panneerselvam is likely to head this committee, which would have equal numbers of members from both factions.

11:25am: The noon meeting will begin with a formal resolution nullifying ‘election of Sasikala as general secretary as passed by office bearers. It is expected that OPS faction would also be visiting AIADMK headquarters as well.