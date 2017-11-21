AIADMK MP’s FB post hints at differences but party says all is well

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday denied discontent among its ranks after a Facebook post by its Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan suggested that all may not be well even three months after the two factions of the party merged.

The FB post indicates a schism between the two groups within the AIADMK led by chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

“Three months have gone after the merger of OPS-EPS groups and the fourth month has begun,” Maitreyan said in his FB post and added, “months are rolling by but what about hearts?”

Maitreyan, was the first AIADMK leader to join the OPS camp after the former CM revolted against jailed leader VK Sasikala. Maitreyan was the key leader from the OPS camp to participate in the merger talks with the EPS camp.

Despite the merger, differences still remain between the two factions. There is a sense of dejection among OPS followers that they did not get major party positions or place in the government after the merger.

But Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar insisted that there was no division in the party.

“I am not aware of the FB post you are talking about,” he told reporters dismissing the idea of any differences among the AIADMK leaders.