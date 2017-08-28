AIADMK resolves to expel Sasikala, Dinakaran from party, take over Jaya TV

The AIADMK decided to expel jailed party chief VK Sasikala on Monday and scrap all appointments made by her, escalating a battle for control of the ruling party by a group led by Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami.

A meeting of the party, presided by the CM, passed a resolution removing Sasikala, and her nephew — also the former party deputy general secretary — TTV Dinakaran, from all party posts.

The AIADMK said it will convene a general council meeting soon to formalise the expulsions. The party will also take over magazine, Namathu MGR, and Jaya TV, which commands massive following across the state.

This comes a week after two factions of the party – one led by Palaniswami and the other by former CM O Panneerselvam – merged with many leaders indicating Sasikala would be shown the door soon.

Dinakaran says the Sasikala camp has the support of 21 MLAs.

If this holds true, the AIADMK government could be in a minority in the 234-member assembly. The opposition has urged the governor to call for a floor test soon. A no-confidence motion can be introduced only by October.

On Sunday, rebel MLAs close to the Sasikala camp threatened violence if she was ousted. Dinakaran supporter Thanga Tamilselvan told reporters that “there will be violence in the party office if such a resolution was passed.” This group of rebel MLAs has also given governor a two-day deadline to take a decision on their demand for a trust vote since they had withdrawn support to chief minister Palanisami.

Dinakaran maintained that the “the sleeper cells in AIADMK’ will get more active at an appropriate time. He did not elaborate on who these members could be.