AIADMK to decide on nominee for RK Nagar bypoll on November 29

Apparent differences over candidate selection forced the ruling AIADMK to defer on Monday a decision on its nominee in the RK Nagar assembly by-election as the rival DMK got more support from political parties in Tamil Nadu.

After a meeting of office bearers, MLAs and MPs, the AIADMK announced that its Governing Council had been authorised to select its candidate for the December 21 contest. The decision was taken unanimously, the party said in a statement.

E Madhusudhanan, the 84-year-old AIADMK presidium Chairman, contested the by-election earlier this year before it was countermanded on charges of attempts to bribe the voters with money power. He was a candidate on behalf of the faction headed by O Panneerselvam.

But Madhusudhanan’s chances of getting renominated appear to have hit a roadblock with the supporters of chief minister K Palaniswamy opposing him.

Fisheries minister D Jayakumar, an MLA from a neighbouring constituency, is said to be lobbying for one of his supporters to be the candidate in RK Nagar.

The by-election is taking place after the Panneerselvam faction and the group headed by the chief minister merged and has since secured the “two leaves” symbol of the AIADMK for the combined party.

The Monday meeting also decided to seek applications from those keen on contesting in R.K. Nagar on November 27 and 28. A final decision would be taken on November 29 by the party’s Administrative Council.

The RK Nagar seat in Chennai fell vacant following the death of chief minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

The bypoll was scheduled for April 12 before it was countermanded. The Madras high court had directed it should take place before December 31.

Meanwhile, the DMK, which has renominated Marudhu Ganesh as its candidate, got more support on Monday -- from the CPI and DK.

It has already secured the support of allies Congress and Muslim League as well as parties such as Viduthalai Chiruttaigal Katchi (VCK), All India Forward Bloc and Manithaneya Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

The PMK has said it won’t contest because it feels the election won’t be held in a “fair manner”. But Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa has decided to plunge into the fray. So has the BJP, which will pick its candidate in a day or two.

In the countermanded election it had fielded well-known Tamil music composer Gangai Amaran.