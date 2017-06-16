AIIMS MBBS exam 2017: CBI registers case in alleged question paper leak, conducts raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case to probe the alleged leak of question paper for the May 28 MBBS entrance examination of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and carried out searches at seven places in two states.

The case was registered on Thursday after the premier college and hospital, which alleged that pictures of its MBBS entrance exam made it to social media, lodged a complaint.

The probe agency carried out searches at seven locations - six in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and one place in Bihar’s Bagaha - in connection with the case and seized digital evidence.

Anand Rai, a whistleblower in the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, posted a series of tweets with pictures of the entrance exam last month while the paper was still going on.

A committee, which was constituted by AIIMS to look into the issue, rejected the allegations of question paper leak and recommended a probe by the CBI.

AIIMS declared the results of its MBBS online entrance test on Thursday. Nishita Purohit of Gujarat emerged as the topper in the tough exam.

Two institutes claimed that the top 10 rank holders in the MBBS entrance exam were coached by them.

Hours after the results were declared, Kota-based Allen Career Institute said the top 10 were its students and later in the day, another coaching institute, Aakash Educational Services Pvt Ltd (AESPL), came out with its own list of 11 students who were placed in the top 12 position. These students included several on Allen’s list.