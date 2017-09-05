 Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi veers off Kochi taxiway, passengers safe | india-news | Hindustan Times
Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi veers off Kochi taxiway, passengers safe

The Abu Dhabi-Kochi Air India Express IX 452 veered off the taxiway at the Kochi airport.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2017 09:14 IST
The Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi veered off the taxiway in Kochi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
The Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi veered off the taxiway in Kochi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

An Air India Express aircraft carrying 102 passengers and six crew members onboard veered off the taxiway at the Kochi airport after it arrived from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.

All passengers were evacuated safely.

“All passengers were evacuated through ladder. All safe. No casualties,” a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spokesman said.

The nose wheel of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft also collapsed after it went off the taxiway, an airline source said.

The incident took place around 2.40am when the Abu Dhabi-Kochi Air India Express IX 452 approached the parking bay from the taxiway after its landing at 2.39am, the CIAL spokesman said.

A view of the aircraft that veered off the taxiway at the Kochi airport. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

The aircraft has been grounded after the incident, he said, adding that an internal inquiry as well as a probe by aviation regulator DGCA has been initiated.

The Air India Express spokesperson was not available for comment.

