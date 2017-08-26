Air India flight with Omar Abdullah onboard returns to Srinagar after mid-air snag

An Air India flight from Srinagar was forced to return to the airport on Saturday after developing a technical snag mid-air. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was also onboard.

The flight from Srinagar to Jammu had to return to Srinagar after developing a technical snag, officials at the airport said. They said the flight developed a snag mid-air.

Abdullah tweeted, “Not my day to travel. Now my @airindiain flight has turned back from overhead Pulwama after taking off from Srinagar.”

He said he would never fly by the airline on the sector as “too many technical issues keep cropping up”.

“Serve(s) me right for boarding a 28 year old plane. Never using Air India on this sector again. Too many technical issues keep cropping up,” he said.

Earlier, Abdullah was to travel to Surankote in Jammu region via Mughal Road, but he had to cancel his travel plan because of a fidayeen attack in Pulwama.

“Militant attack on the District Police Lines Pulwama, an hour before I was going to drive through the area has forced a major change of plans.

“I was looking forward to using the Mughal road to cross Pir Ki Galli & start my tour from Surankote. Will now fly to Jammu & start from there,” he said in a series of tweets.

He said there was a time not long ago when he wouldn’t think twice about an impromptu drive through the four districts of South Kashmir but it wasn’t possible any longer.