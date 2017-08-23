Air India tenure one of the most satisfying periods of my life, says Lohani

Air India’s outgoing chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani on Wednesday said he will miss the association with the airline and described his tenure as one of the most satisfying periods of his life.

Lohani, who has been at the helm of the carrier for nearly two years, will take over as the chairman of railway board on Thursday.

“My journey with Air India has been one of the most satisfying periods of my life. Together, we could bring about major improvements and also expansion and in the process have been able to improve the image of the airline,” he said in a letter to employees.

He said it had been his fortune to work with a rare breed of men and women at the airline who make planes fly with “commitment, devotion and pride”.

“The time that I spent here as the head of this family will always be one of the most cherished postings of my life and this association with Air Indians and their beautiful flying machines would always be missed,” he said.

The government is in the process of finalising the modalities for the divestment of Air India, which has been in the red for long.

Expressing his good wishes to the employees, Lohani said, “May this organisation grow from strength to strength.”