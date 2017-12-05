Air India to connect tourist ‘Golden Triangle’ from December 8

The country’s popular tourist circuit -- the Golden Triangle -- connecting national capital Delhi with two other popular tourism destinations of Jaipur and Agra, is set to get air connectivity with the commencement of flight services from December 8.

The inaugural flight service between Jaipur and Agra has been scheduled for December 8 after which regular flights would operate from December 11, officials said on Tuesday.

Air India’s Alliance Air would launch the flight services between two cities, under the Central government’s UDAN scheme. An ATR aircraft will be used for this sector.

Air India officials, however, did not give out the time of flights, and other related details.