 Air India to connect tourist ‘Golden Triangle’ from December 8 | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 05, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Air India to connect tourist ‘Golden Triangle’ from December 8

The inaugural flight service between Jaipur and Agra has been scheduled for December 8 after which regular flights would operate from December 11

india Updated: Dec 05, 2017 20:01 IST
National capital Delhi with two other popular tourism destinations of Jaipur and Agra constitute the Golden Triangle of India.
National capital Delhi with two other popular tourism destinations of Jaipur and Agra constitute the Golden Triangle of India.

The country’s popular tourist circuit -- the Golden Triangle -- connecting national capital Delhi with two other popular tourism destinations of Jaipur and Agra, is set to get air connectivity with the commencement of flight services from December 8.

The inaugural flight service between Jaipur and Agra has been scheduled for December 8 after which regular flights would operate from December 11, officials said on Tuesday.

Air India’s Alliance Air would launch the flight services between two cities, under the Central government’s UDAN scheme. An ATR aircraft will be used for this sector.

Air India officials, however, did not give out the time of flights, and other related details.

more from india
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you