 Aircel-Maxis deal: ED moves Supreme Court against releasing Marans’ assets | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Aircel-Maxis deal: ED moves Supreme Court against releasing Marans’ assets

india Updated: Feb 03, 2017 13:41 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Aircel-Maxis case

A special court in Delhi discharged on Thursday former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved the Supreme Court urging it not to release the properties of Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi, attached by it in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

A bench of chief justice JS Khehar and justices NV Ramana and DY Chandrachud asked the special public prosecutor Anand Grover to file a proper petition and said it will be taken up at 2pm.

Grover who was appointed as special public prosecutor for all 2G spectrum related cases by the apex court said that the special 2G court should be directed not to accept bonds furnished by Maran brothers after their discharge in the case on Thursday.

tags

more from india

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you