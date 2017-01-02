Akhilesh appoints Mulayam’s old loyalist Naresh as president of SP state unit

Asserting his complete control over the party, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday evening appointed Naresh Uttam, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s old loyalist, as state president of the Samajwadi Party.

Late on Sunday evening, security was beefed up at Akhilesh’s residence and paramilitary forces were deployed at 7, Vikramaditya Marg.

After the appointment, Uttam went to the party office at 19, Vikramaditiya Marg, to take over the office of state president.

Uttam and his supporters removed the name plate of Shivpal Yadav from his room at the party office and locked the room.

Akhilesh loyalists took complete control of the office by also removing name-plates and photo-frames of loyalists of Shivpal Yadav.

A large contingent of police force was also rushed to the party office to prevent any clash between supporters of Shivpal and Akhilesh.

With no opposition, the take-over of the state party office by the Akhilesh camp was smooth.

Late on Sunday evening, security personnel from the chief minister’s office had the party office vacated. Barring security personnel and staff members of the office, no one was allowed to stay back.

Read| For the latest updates on the Yadav family feud, click here