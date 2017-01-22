I was the target of SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav: Amar Singh

Expelled Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh on Sunday expressed anguish over being blamed for the feud in the party.

He said the party had “shown the door” to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and him. Therefore, they were in exile, he said.

Singh was in Varanasi to attend a bhandara (religious ceremony) and condolence meeting organised at Garhwa Ashram a few days after the death of spiritual leader Baba Harigyananand.

“I was blamed for the feud in the Samajwadi Pariwar. The chief minister (Akhilesh Yadav) removed (Samajwadi Party) national president and father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and took over as the national party chief himself. I want to ask the people of UP, where am I in the battle between father and son?” Singh said.

Reciting a verse from the Ramcharitmanas, he added, “Lord Ram remained in exile for 14 years on his father’s order. But see, what is happening these days.”

Asked about the possibility of his return to the party, he refused to comment on the matter. He also refrained from saying much about Akhilesh, and added he still cared for the chief minister.

The Rajya Sabha MP also clarified that this statement didn’t mean that he was seeking the cancellation of his expulsion from the party.

Instead, he hinted at joining a new party.

Singh alleged that he was the target of SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, to the extent that he had received ‘Z’ class security from the government.