Akhilesh snatches party from father Mulayam, declared SP president

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav appeared to snatch control of the Samajwadi Party from the old guard on Sunday as a meet called by his camp elected him as party chief, replacing father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The “national executive” meeting also called for the sacking of state president Shivpal Yadav and parliamentarian Amar Singh, seen as Akhilesh’s top adversaries in the party.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Mulayam declared the meet as violating the party constitution.

“Mulayam Singh continues to hold the highest position for the party and me. If there’s a conspiracy against Mulayam, it’s my responsibility to get to its root,” Akhilesh told a massive gathering of party workers and followers in Lucknow.

But the status of Akhilesh’s elevation as national working president and the “expulsions” remained unclear as Mulayam didn’t step down as party national president.

The dramatic event came barely a day after Mulayam revoked Akhilesh’s suspension in the party following a groundswell of support for the young leader and intense media scrutiny.

Akhilesh’s declarations are the latest episode in a bruising battle of control for the party ahead of state polls less than three months away. The running feud between the CM and his uncle Shivpal has seen a series of tit-for-tat sackings and parallel candidates list, which are likely to hurt the party’s chances in the upcoming polls.

