Yadav family feud: First round of talks between Mulayam, Akhilesh inconclusive

The first round of talks between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav remained inconclusive after the two met on Tuesday. The two will meet again at 5pm.

Akhilesh called on Mulayam at his residence within an hour of SP patriach’s return to Lucknow from New Delhi, where he had gone to meet the Election Commission to stake claim to the party’s ‘bicycle’ election symbol.

As the Yadav family feud continues to play out in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, sources say that Akhilesh may step down from the national president’s post if the Mulayam-Shivpal camp accepts his formula – which primarily means tickets to all those whom the chief minister wants.

Akhilesh who commandeered the party on Sunday, is also said to be ready to restore presidentship of the party’s state unit to Shivpal Yadav.

“The restoration of Shivpal’s nameplate is the only evidence we have that so far points towards Akhilesh camp looking for reconciliation,” said another source.

On Sunday, Shivpal’s nameplate was forcibly removed from the party state headquarters by the chief minister’s supporters. But, on Monday, Shivpal’s old nameplate with ‘minister’ written underneath was installed at the office.

Senior minister Azam Khan who initiated this peace process, flew to Delhi late on Monday night to meet Mulayam but could not. Mulayam and Akhilesh are now together at the former’s residence and are waiting for Shivpal to arrive.

Sources say Akhilesh first spoke with Mulayam over the phone and then called on him.

Azam’s first reconciliation bid of December 31 was partially successful. He could broker unconditional revocation of Akhilesh’s and the national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav’s expulsion. But, the next morning, Ramgopal engineered the coup and declared Akhilesh the national president.

Sources say that Azam had met the sacked ministers Om Prakash Singh and Narad Rai and even a meeting was arranged between these two MLAs of Shivpal camp and expelled MLCs Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’ and Anand Bhadauria of the Akhilesh camp.

“The said meeting between the two sacked ministers Om Prakash Singh and Narad Rai with expelled ‘Sajan’ and Bhadauria indicates that Akhilesh ji would agree on letting the sacked ministers contest the seats they are MLA from and the expulsion of Akhliesh’s youth leaders will be revoked,” said a senior party MLA.