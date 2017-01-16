Akhilesh wins cycle race: A timeline of the Samajwadi Party feud

The Election Commission of India alloted the Samajwadi Party’s ‘bicycle’ poll symbol to the faction led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, news agencies reported on Monday. Here’s how the Samajwadi Party’s fight played out ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections.



January 16: The Election Commission gave the Samajwadi Party’s ‘bicycle’ poll symbol to the faction led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

January 13: EC heard both the parties. Reserved its decision

Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav comes out of the Election Commission office in New Delhi on Friday. The Election Commission heard Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav's claim to ‘cycle', the Samajwadi Party symbol. (PTI Photo)

January 3: Naresh Uttam takes charge of the party, begins purging the state unit of Shivpal loyalists

January 2: Akhilesh Yadav rejigs party, appoints Naresh Uttam as the state president of Samajwadi Party

The same day, Mulayam and Shivpal goes to Delhi and meet the Election Commission. Ramgopal team also meets the poll panel.

January 1: Ramgopal calls ‘extraordinary emergency national convention’ at Janeshwar Mishra Park at 10. Minutes before the convention began, Mulayam declares the convention illegal. The convention elects Akhilesh Yadav the national president of Samajwadi Party. Expels Amar Singh and sacks Shivpal Yadav from the party’s state presidentship.

December 31: Mulayam revokes the expulsion of Akhilesh and Ramgopal. Despite, revocation of the expulsions, Ramgopal reiterated the holding of the convention for January 1.

December 30: Mulayam expels Akhilesh and Ramgopal for six years from the party. Before this, Ramgopal announces ‘extraordinary emergency national convention’ of the party for January 1.

December 29: Akhilesh releases his own list of 235 candidates.

December 28: Mulayam announces 325 of 403 candidates; many on CM’s list missing.

December 25: Akhilesh submits his own list of candidates to Mulayam.

December 7: Mulayam upgrades Amar Singh’s position in the party as a parliamentary board member

November 17: Mulayam revokes Ramgopal’s expulsion.

October 24: Mulayam retaliates, expels Ramgopal Yadav.

October 23: Akhilesh sacks Shivpal and three others from the cabinet.

October 22: SP expels Akhilesh supporter Udaiveer Singh, an MLC, for writing a letter to Mulayam asking him step down as party president to make way for Akhilesh.

September 20: As state chief, Shivpal expels seven Akhilesh supporters including three MLCs and chiefs of the party’s three youth wings.

September 16: Mulayam rejects Shivpal’s resignation and says as long as he is alive party will not split. Shivpal says he will abide by his instructions.

September 15: Tension escalates as Shivpal resigns from post of State president and cabinet in UP government. Mulayam rushes to Lucknow in fire fighting mode.

September 13: Mulayam removes Akhilesh from the post of state president and names Shivpal to the post. Akhilesh retaliates by stripping his powerful uncle of all key ministries, especially the lucrative PWD department.



September 12: Three days after the Allahabad high court upheld its order for a CBI probe into illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav sacks two tainted ministers -- mining minister Gayatri Prajapati and panchayti raj minister Rajkishore Singh who were facing allegations of corruption.